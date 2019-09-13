Abbott’s Gun Law Suggestions Reject Universal Background Checks

Gov. Greg Abbott’s list of gun-related proposals to the state legislature stops short of calling for universal background checks.

Abbott released his 15-page Texas Safety Action Report on Thursday, which also rejected limits on the sale of semiautomatic weapons. Abbott says his goal is to improve public safety while protecting the constitutional rights of gun owners.

The governor says he drew up the plan by consulting with politicians, police, community leaders, businessmen, activists, and survivors after the El Paso shooting last month.