ABC Announces Moderators, Details For 3rd Democratic Debate

ABC is announcing the moderators for the next Democratic presidential debate. The four moderators for the September event are chief anchor George Stephanopoulos, World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis, and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

ABC and Univision are co-hosting the debate. So far, ten candidates have qualified and ABC plans only one night of debate. If more candidates meet the Democratic Party’s polling and donor standards, the candidates will be split up between two nights. The debate will be at Texas Southern University in Houston.