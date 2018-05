(Los Angeles, CA) — ABC is canceling “Roseanne” after its star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet.

Barr attacked former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, tweeting, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.” Barr soon deleted the tweet and apologized for the joke that she admitted was in “bad taste.”

ABC said: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”