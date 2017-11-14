Abducted Baby Returned To Local Family

A 1-year-old girl snatched by her mother and taken to Mexico in a custody dispute last week, is back with family members in the Brownsville. Investigators say the baby’s grandmother has brought her back – safely – from Matamoros, although the girl’s mother is still there.

Brownsville police say 21-year-old Francia Joseline Villegas-Amaro had recently lost custody of her baby girl following a drug arrest. However, while visiting her daughter, she removed her court-ordered ankle monitor, took the girl, and fled to Mexico. Police quickly issued a child abduction alert, and authorities issued a kidnapping warrant for Villegas-Amaro. It remains active.