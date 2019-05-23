Abducted Fort Worth Girl Rescued After Running To KFC To Escape

A girl who was kidnapped from Fort Worth last week is back home after running into a KFC for help. Police say the girl ran into the restaurant in Azle on Tuesday, saying she’d been abducted. She escaped when the suspect left her alone in a car while he went into a pawn shop.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Diamond Williams of Fort Worth. He had reportedly forced the girl to tell her family she was with friends, so she wasn’t reported as kidnapped or a runaway. Williams is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.