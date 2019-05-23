TEXAS

Abducted Fort Worth Girl Rescued After Running To KFC To Escape

By 35 views
0

A girl who was kidnapped from Fort Worth last week is back home after running into a KFC for help. Police say the girl ran into the restaurant in Azle on Tuesday, saying she’d been abducted. She escaped when the suspect left her alone in a car while he went into a pawn shop.

Officers arrested 24-year-old Diamond Williams of Fort Worth. He had reportedly forced the girl to tell her family she was with friends, so she wasn’t reported as kidnapped or a runaway. Williams is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.

Bidding Open To Build Several Tent City Immigrant Sites

Previous article

Texas House Passes Social Media Harassment Bill

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS