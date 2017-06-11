Home WORLD Abe’s Gifts For Trump Include Table Runner
Abe's Gifts For Trump Include Table Runner
Abe's Gifts For Trump Include Table Runner

DONALD TRUMP AND ABE
Abe’s Gifts For Trump Include Table Runner

(AP) – Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie have given a table runner adorned with golden embroidery to President Donald Trump, known for his affinity for gold. It was made by Kyoto-based fabric maker Tatsumura Textile. Abe also gave Melania Trump a bracelet with Japanese motifs. And Abe gave presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a set of face brushes. Ivanka Trump visited Japan last week.

Abe also gave Trump a golf cap that the both leaders signed that reads: “Donald & Shinzo, Make alliance even greater.” The cap also was autographed by Hideki Matsuyama, a Japanese professional golfer who played with the two leaders on Sunday.

