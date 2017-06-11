Abe’s Gifts For Trump Include Table Runner

(AP) – Japan’s Foreign Ministry says Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie have given a table runner adorned with golden embroidery to President Donald Trump, known for his affinity for gold. It was made by Kyoto-based fabric maker Tatsumura Textile. Abe also gave Melania Trump a bracelet with Japanese motifs. And Abe gave presidential daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a set of face brushes. Ivanka Trump visited Japan last week.

Abe also gave Trump a golf cap that the both leaders signed that reads: “Donald & Shinzo, Make alliance even greater.” The cap also was autographed by Hideki Matsuyama, a Japanese professional golfer who played with the two leaders on Sunday.