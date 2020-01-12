TEXAS

Aboard Bloomberg Bus: Droll Wit, Swag, Texas-Size Ambition

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks during his presidential campaign in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. (Lola Gomez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(AP) – Mike Bloomberg’s unconventional presidential campaign rolled across Texas this weekend with a five-stop bus tour to the more Democratic cities in the reliably Republican state.

The former New York City mayor and businessman is skipping the first four early voting states to focus on Texas and other states that vote on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg tells The Associated Press he’s not going to be the loudest candidate in the primary, and that he doesn’t plan to attack his Democratic rivals. Instead he says he’s keeping his sights focused on President Donald Trump.

