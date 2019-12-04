NATIONAL

Abortion Bill Suggests Doctors Reimplant Ectopic Pregnancies

By 11 views
0

(AP) – An Ohio proposal aimed at outlawing abortions would present some doctors with a difficult choice. They’d either have to face potential criminal prosecution or attempt a procedure considered medically impossible.

Under the Republican-sponsored bill, a doctor who terminates a pregnancy could face murder charges unless it’s done to save a woman’s life. But the bill also says doctors could be prosecuted if they fail to do whatever they can to preserve the pregnancy. And that would include trying to move a fertilized egg into the uterus if it implanted elsewhere.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that simply cannot be done.

Trump Administration Tightens Food Stamp Work Requirements

Previous article

Iran Leader Calls For ‘Islamic mercy’ After Bloody Crackdown

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL