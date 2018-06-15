Home TEXAS Abortion Clinics Suing To Undo Old Laws After 2016 Win
(AP) – Texas abortion providers are suing to undo decades-old regulations on doctors and clinics that they say deserve a second look after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2016.

The lawsuit filed Thursday challenges longstanding requirements over ultrasounds, waiting periods and licensing. Courts have already upheld some of the laws.  But the abortion provider Whole Woman’s Health wants a federal judge to take a fresh look through the lens of a major Supreme Court decision that struck down a 2013 Texas anti-abortion law.  More than half of Texas’ abortion clinics shuttered under that law. Only a handful have reopened.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is a staunch abortion opponent. His office has asked lawmakers to consider expanding the attorney general’s power to enforce abortion laws on the books.

