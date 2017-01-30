About 13K Somali Refugees Affected By Order

(AP) – A Somali refugee says more than 200 refugees with flights to the U.S. have been told they cannot travel because of President Donald Trump’s orders temporarily suspending entry by citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries. Suleiman Yusuf, a teacher, said Monday that the 200 left a refugee camp in eastern Kenya last week, but were told by the International Organization for Migration that their Monday flights were cancelled “because of Trump’s orders.” Yvonne Ndege, a spokeswoman for the United Nations refugee agency, says about 13,000 Somali refugees who had been interviewed and approved for resettlement by the United States Citizen and Immigration Services have been affected by the order.