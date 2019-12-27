About A Dozen Hurt In Blast At Beechcraft Plant In Kansas

(AP) – Authorities say about a dozen people were injured when a nitrogen line ruptured at the Beechcraft aircraft manufacturing facility in Wichita, Kansas, causing part of the building to collapse.

Daniel Wegner, deputy fire chief for Sedgwick County, says the explosion happened at around 8 a.m. at the facility, which is in the eastern part of the city. áJohn Gallagher, the county’s EMS director, said 11 patients were taken to a hospitals and four were treated at the scene. He said one person had potentially serious injuries. The cause of the blast is under investigation.á