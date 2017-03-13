Home NATIONAL Abrupt Dismissals Spark Turmoil Among Federal Prosecutors
Abrupt Dismissals Spark Turmoil Among Federal Prosecutors
NATIONAL
0

Abrupt Dismissals Spark Turmoil Among Federal Prosecutors

0
0
web1_5045926-7233902a51f945d8991a715d9dbdd44d
now viewing

Abrupt Dismissals Spark Turmoil Among Federal Prosecutors

452434-quintana
now playing

UN Expert Warns Of Rights Impact Of North Korea Tests

Saudi_Trump_74078
now playing

Top Saudi Prince To Meet Trump In White House Visit

1703121739-Sarah-Palin-Slams-GOP-Health-Care-Proposal
now playing

Republicans Brace For Downbeat CBO Analysis Of Health Bill

MCCAIN_44045971
now playing

McCain To Trump: Provide Wiretap Evidence Or Retract Claim

southtexasflooding_1489268378415_6078221_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Body Of Missing Woman Found In Flooded Car In South Texas

AP470381325404
now playing

Ex-Tent Prison In South Texas, Site Of 2015 Riot, To Be Sold

untitled
now playing

Federal Judge Says Texas Lawsuit Against Tigua Gaming Over

preet-bharara_BB
now playing

The Latest: Trump Tried To Call Prosecutor Before Firing

sunshineWeek_2017a
now playing

Trump's Actions Raise Fears About Access To Government Data

Trump_Spokeswoman_10879
now playing

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is A Rising Star In Trump's Orbit

(AP) – Two days before Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered dozens of the country’s top federal prosecutors to clean out their desks, he gave those political appointees a pep talk during a conference call.

The seemingly abrupt about-face Friday left the affected U.S. attorneys scrambling to brief the people left behind and say goodbye to colleagues. It also could have an impact on morale for the career prosecutors who now must pick up the slack. The quick exits aren’t expected to have a major impact on ongoing prosecutions, but they gave U.S. attorneys little time to prepare deputies who will take over until successors are named.

The request for resignations from the 46 prosecutors who were holdovers from the Obama administration wasn’t shocking. It’s fairly customary for the 93 U.S. attorneys to leave their posts once a new president is in office, and many had already left or were making plans for their departures.

But the abrupt nature of the dismissals – done with little explanation and not always with the customary thanks for years of service – stunned and angered some of those left behind in offices around the country.

Related posts:

  1. Attorney General Seeks Resignations Of 46 US Attorneys
  2. Prosecutors: Pay Our Bills Or Delay Texas AG’s Fraud Trial
  3. Impeached South Korean President Still In Presidential Palace.
  4. Federal Court Finds Texas Gerrymandered Maps On Racial Lines
Related Posts
1703121739-Sarah-Palin-Slams-GOP-Health-Care-Proposal

Republicans Brace For Downbeat CBO Analysis Of Health Bill

Zack Cantu 0
MCCAIN_44045971

McCain To Trump: Provide Wiretap Evidence Or Retract Claim

Zack Cantu 0
preet-bharara_BB

The Latest: Trump Tried To Call Prosecutor Before Firing

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video