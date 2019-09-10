Accidental Breach Of Personal Information Brings Changes At Edcouch-Elsa ISD

The Edcouch-Elsa school district says it will no longer put surplus computers up for auction. The McAllen Monitor reports that is one of the policy changes being taken after numerous computers that contained the personal information of some school district employees were sold at an auction in April.

An investigation ordered by interim Superintendent Richard Rivera pointed to the failure of some district employees to follow procedures that would have wiped the computers clean of the sensitive information. Rivera is not saying what disciplinary actions have been taken against those employees. Rivera says from now on, surplus computers will be recycled, rather than sold.