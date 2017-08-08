Home NATIONAL Accused Burglar Doesn’t Flush Toilet, Leaves DNA For Police
(AP) – Investigators say a suspect accused of burglarizing a Southern California home took a bathroom break and left DNA evidence in the toilet that led to his arrest.

Andrew David Jensen

Detective Tim Lohman of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect did not flush during the October break-in in the city of Thousand Oaks.  He says that allowed investigators to collect evidence to conduct a DNA profile.

That profile matched another DNA profile in a national database and detectives tracked down the suspect at his home.  Andrew David Jensen was arrested July 28 on suspicion of burglary.  Lohman did not know Tuesday if Jensen has an attorney.  Jensen is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

