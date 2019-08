A Fort Worth man accused of murdering an Ole Miss college student will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Attorneys for 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld requested the evaluation during a court hearing on Thursday, and prosecutors agreed to it.

Theesfeld is charged with the murder of 21-year-old Ally Kostial in late July. His psychiatric evaluation could drag the case out for a long time because overcrowding at the state hospital is creating a backlog.