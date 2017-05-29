Home NATIONAL Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge
Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge
(AP) – Authorities plan to charge the suspect in the shooting deaths of eight people in Mississippi with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder.

Willie Corey Godbolt,

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain says those charges could change as the investigation continues. The suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt, is still hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Police have said Godbolt is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Strain says Godbolt’s first appearance in court depends on when he is released from the hospital and the court’s schedule.  Godbolt is accused of shooting eight people to death, including a sheriff’s deputy, at three separate homes Saturday night in rural Lincoln County. Authorities say Godbolt was either related to or knew the seven other people killed.

