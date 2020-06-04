Acevedo Explains Non-Release Of Bodycam Videos Of Police Shootings

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is responding to requests that the HPD release bodycam video in a series of recent fatal shootings by officers.

Acevedo fielded questions about the videos during an appearance on the TODAY Show on Wednesday morning. He says the department will release video of one of the six shootings that have happened since April, but is withholding the release of the others.

Acevedo says premature release of the videos could influence public opinion so much, a change of venue may be needed for the trials.