ACLU Disputes Suggestion Of Wrongdoing In Abortion Case
TEXAS
(AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing back against a claim by the Trump administration that ACLU attorneys acted improperly while helping an immigrant teenager held in federal custody obtain an abortion.

The government last month accused the ACLU of misleading the Justice Department during the high-profile case. In papers filed with the Supreme Court, the Justice Department said ACLU attorneys did not alert government lawyers that the teen’s abortion would take place a day earlier than they expected. The government suggested disciplinary action against ACLU attorneys might be appropriate.

The ACLU responded Monday evening in a filing with the Supreme Court. The ACLU says there is no basis for disciplinary action against its attorneys. It says evidence shows its attorneys made accurate statements about the logistics surrounding the abortion procedure.

