Home NATIONAL ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border
ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border
NATIONAL
0

ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border

0
0
ACLU AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION
now viewing

ACLU: Misconduct Claims By Children Are Widespread At Border

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa

child abduction
now playing

Local Child Abduction Alert Cancelled

RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION
now playing

Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

Body of Pakistani killed at Texas school arrives in Karachi
now playing

Body Of Pakistani Killed At Texas School Arrives In Karachi

Yulia Skripal
now playing

Yulia Skripal Says Nerve Agent Recovery Slow And Painful

CHINA AN US EMBASSY IN CHINA
now playing

US: Gov. Employee In China Reported Strange Sounds, Pressure

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump Says He'll Know Next Week About Summit

Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons
now playing

NFL Owners Approve Fine For Kneeling During National Anthem

75-year-old Paige Patterson
now playing

Prominent Baptist Leader Removed As Head Of Texas Seminary

Laura Moser defeated by Lizzie Pannill Fletcher
now playing

Democrats Relieved After Houston Candidate Loses In Texas

(AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union has released documents detailing widespread allegations of misconduct by U.S. border authorities toward children, including kicking one in the ribs, denying medical attention to a pregnant teen who complained of pain and threatening others with sexual abuse.

Its report published Wednesday said it is based on 30,000 pages of government documents in response to Freedom of Information Act requests and a subsequent lawsuit. The allegations date from 2009 to 2014 and, according to its authors, number in the hundreds.

Customs and Border Protection said the misconduct claims are “unfounded and baseless” and that the Homeland Security Department’s internal watchdog did not find any misconduct in its review.

The report’s authors say the quantity and consistency of the allegations indicate a level of truth.

Related posts:

  1. Local Children’s Book Author Teresa Stern
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Border Agents Bust Human Smuggling Stash House, Rescue 20
Related Posts
RUSSIAN PROBE RUSSIA INVESTIGATION

Trump Says He Wants Transparency In Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump Says He’ll Know Next Week About Summit

jsalinas 0
Buffalo Bills v Atlanta Falcons

NFL Owners Approve Fine For Kneeling During National Anthem

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video