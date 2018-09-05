Home TEXAS ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy
ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy
TEXAS
0

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

0
0
ACLU
now viewing

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX
now playing

School Ends 'birthday spankings' After Complaints

BRITAIN AND IMMIGRATION
now playing

UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data

WACO BIKER SHOOTING
now playing

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Haspel Says She Doesn't Believe In Torture

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

FLYING UBERS
now playing

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
now playing

Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

drugtrafficking
now playing

Border Agents Make Huge Cocaine Bust Near Laredo

Civil liberties groups in Texas say they’ll fight the Trump administration’s aggressive new policy toward people who enter the country illegally with children.

An ACLU spokesman says Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new policy is “inhumane.” Illegal immigrants for years have taken advantage of a U.S. policy that allows people with a child to avoid being deported or jailed immediately.

Gangs that smuggle illegal immigrants into the country have even “rented” children to illegals for the purpose of skirting the law.

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Man Busted With Heroin
  2. Facebook Bans Foreign Ads In Ireland Abortion Referendum
  3. German Diplomat Vows To Preserve Iranian Deal
  4. Man Pleads Guilty To Illegal Firearms Charge In H-E-B Shooting Incident
Related Posts
NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX

School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints

jsalinas 0
WACO BIKER SHOOTING

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

jsalinas 0
FLYING UBERS

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video