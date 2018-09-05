ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

Civil liberties groups in Texas say they’ll fight the Trump administration’s aggressive new policy toward people who enter the country illegally with children.

An ACLU spokesman says Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ new policy is “inhumane.” Illegal immigrants for years have taken advantage of a U.S. policy that allows people with a child to avoid being deported or jailed immediately.

Gangs that smuggle illegal immigrants into the country have even “rented” children to illegals for the purpose of skirting the law.