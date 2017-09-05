ACLU Warns Against Traveling In Texas

A travel alert has been issued for the state of Texas – by the ACLU. The American Civil Liberties Union, in response to the new law banning sanctuary cities, is saying people traveling in Texas should anticipate the possibility their constitutional rights could be violated by police.

The ACLU says the law makes the Lone Star state a “show your papers” state where an interaction with law enforcement can become an illegal interrogation.

Senate Bill 4, signed by Governor Greg Abbott Sunday, gives law enforcement in Texas a pre-arrest right to ask a person’s immigration status, even during a routine stop. The ACLU also said in its statement that it plans to fight the law in court.