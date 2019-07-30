Acting CBP Chief Defends Migrant Treatment

Customs and Border Patrol Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan, testifies to a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee on conditions at the Southern border, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The country’s top border official is defending his agency’s treatment of illegal immigrants on the southern border.

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, acting Chief of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan said the men and women of the CBP are not running concentration camps. Morgan told the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee it’s simply not true that agents are making people in custody drink from toilets or deny them access to toothbrushes. He said the “demonizing of law enforcement professionals” must stop.

Morgan adds the false and misinformed attacks are demoralizing and serves to further deteriorate the public’s understanding and perception of what needs to be done to end the crisis.