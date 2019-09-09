Acting Customs Chief Defends Administration’s Border Actions

Acting Customs Chief Mark Morgan is defending the Trump administration’s border actions.

In a White House briefing, Morgan said the administration has been forced to take action to deal with an unprecedented crisis on the southern border. He accused Congress of ongoing inaction on border protection and immigration policies. Morgan also praised Mexico for help in curbing the flow of migrants into the U.S. He said the numbers of border apprehensions have been trending downward for months.

Morgan warned that if you come to the U.S. illegally, you will be removed. He also insisted that President Trump’s border wall is being built and is working.