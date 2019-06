Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, center, speaks about the situation in the Persian Gulf region during a meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense Joao Cravinho, at the Pentagon, Friday, June 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is stepping aside. President Trump tweeted today that Shanahan is removing himself from consideration for permanent defense chief.

Trump said the former Boeing executive will now be devoting more time to his family. Trump announced that Army Secretary Mark Esper will be the new acting Secretary of Defense.