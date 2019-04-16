Acting DHS Secretary To Take A Nighttime Tour Of The RGV Border

Incoming Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, left, stands before a dedication ceremony at the Homeland Security headquarters Center Building at the old St. Elizabeths Hospital, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The acting Secretary of Homeland Security will be in the Upper Valley later today for what’s being called a “midnight shift tour of the U.S.-Mexico border.”

A DHS news release says Kevin McAleenan is coming here to understand the “humanitarian emergency.” As in past visits by DHS secretaries, McAleenan will meet with officials with the CBP, Border Patrol, and ICE. But this time, and prior to his meeting with law enforcement, McAleenan will take time to tour the respite center in McAllen run by Catholic Charities. He will also visit with local mayors in a roundtable.