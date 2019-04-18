Acting Director Of Homeland Security Makes First Visit To Rio Grande Valley

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan speaks to the media along a portion of the border wall, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Hidalgo, Texas. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

The acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security says changes are in the works because current resources are not able to handle the influx of immigrants.

Wednesday, Kevin McAleenan visited Catholic Charities Respite Center and spoke with Valley mayors, border patrol officials and other service providers. He said human smugglers are behind the massive influx, particularly of family units, because they know asylum seeking families are released into the U.S.

McAleenan says in March, over 100-thousand immigrants came across the southern border.