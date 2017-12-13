Home LOCAL Action Taken Against Donna Schools Superintendent
A critical audit has led the Donna school board to suspend the district’s superintendent. Trustees Tuesday night voted 4-to-3 to place Fernando Castillo on administrative leave with pay.

The action follows a school district audit in which Castillo received an unfavorable review. Castillo was criticized specifically for appointing two people to key positions who were found to be unqualified for the jobs.

School board president Efren Ceniceros says Castillo will remain on paid leave while there’s a further investigation, and that longtime educator Filomena Leo will serve as superintendent during that time. Castillo has been the Donna ISD superintendent since August of last year.

