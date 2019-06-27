Activist Attorneys Group Seeks Legal Action To Help Immigrant Kids In Texas

File photo: (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP)

A group of activist attorneys in California is pursuing legal action to get help for immigrant children in Texas shelters.

The group including members of the Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law filed suit in the U.S. Central District Court’s Western Division in Los Angeles last night to get the federal government to provide emergency assistance to immigrant children.

The attorneys group claim conditions in border shelters from Brownsville to El Paso hold hundreds of children in precarious and unsanitary conditions.