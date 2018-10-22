Home TRENDING Activist Says Hunger, Death To Blame For Caravan
(AP) – An immigrant rights activist traveling with the caravan of Central American migrants is accusing U.S. President Donald Trump of using the group of thousands to stir up his base before the U.S. midterm elections.

Irineo Mujica of the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras says “It is a shame that a president so powerful uses this caravan for political ends.”  He says there are two things responsible for the migration: “hunger and death.”  He says “no one is capable of organizing this many people. Nobody. It’s an exodus.”

Pueblo Sin Fronteras is a group that tries to provide humanitarian aid to migrants.

