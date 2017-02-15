Home NATIONAL Activists Call For Release Of Seattle ‘dreamer’
(AP) – Immigrant rights activists are demanding the federal government immediately release a Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy by President Barack Obama.  Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who went to arrest his father.

Federal authorities say Medina told agents he was a gang member and was taken into custody because he was a “risk to public safety.”  But Greisa Martinez, advocacy director for United We Dream immigrant support group, told reporters Wednesday that was “a lie.”  She says Medina had no criminal record and spent thousands of dollars to maintain his status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.  She asked Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to “release Daniel right now.”

