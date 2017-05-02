Home NATIONAL Activists: Charities Must Move Galas From Trump’s Mar-A-Lago
(AP) – Protesters are demanding that charities move their upcoming galas from President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Petitions are circulating that the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Cleveland Clinic move or cancel gala’s scheduled for the Florida club’s ballroom later this month. A protest march was held Saturday near Mar-a-Lago to coincide with Trump’s appearance at an International Red Cross event there.

The protests target Trump’s moratorium on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries and his dismantling of the Affordable Care Act.

The charities say it is unrealistic to move or cancel the events at this late date. The events raise about a million dollars.

