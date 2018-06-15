Activists Say 2 Killed By Syria Shelling

(AP) – Syrian activists say two people were killed when the government shelled a cemetery where they were visiting the graves of their relatives on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Mahmoud al-Hamawi says three others were wounded when they came under fire as they were visiting their deceased around dawn on Friday. He said ten rockets fell on the cemetery in the village of Latamneh, in the north Hama countryside, which is contested between rebels and the government. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the casualties.

The Observatory said another 5 civilians were killed in government shelling in south Syria, where the military has vowed to clear rebels from the city of Daraa. The Syrian Civil Defense search-and-rescue group reported the same toll.

Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr, a holiday marking the end of the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, when believers fast each day from dawn till dusk. President Bashar Assad prayed on Friday with worshippers at a mosque in the coastal town of Tartous.