Activists Welcome Irish Returning Home To Vote

(AP) – Supporters of liberalizing Ireland’s strict abortion ban have given an ecstatic welcome to the Irish people abroad who have travelled home to vote in the country’s historic referendum on abortion.

Several activists gathered at Dublin Airport’s arrivals hall, holding a large “Welcome Home” banner. Others held a placard reading “Thank you for making the journey so other women don’t have to.” One female traveller was seen dancing in joy as she arrived, as the activists whooped and cheered.

Thousands of Irish people have been returning home to take part in Friday’s referendum on whether to repeal the country’s constitutional ban on almost all abortions. Voters have used the hashtag #Hometovote on social media.