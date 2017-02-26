Home NATIONAL Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61
Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61
Actor Bill Paxon Dead At 61

(AP) Actor Bill Paxton has died. That’s according to a family representative, who says the 61-year-old died from complications due to surgery. No further details were provided.

Among his roles, Paxton played an astronaut in “Apollo 13” and a treasure hunter in “Titanic.” The Texas native got his start in films in the art department on Roger Corman movies in the ’70s before getting a chance to go in front of the camera. He quickly became a favorite of director James Cameron through the ’80s and ’90s, appearing in films such as “The Terminator” and “Aliens.”

