Actor-Comedian George Lopez Faces Misdemeanor Battery Charge
Actor-Comedian George Lopez Faces Misdemeanor Battery Charge

Actor-Comedian George Lopez Faces Misdemeanor Battery Charge

(AP) – Actor-comedian George Lopez reportedly is facing a misdemeanor count of battery after a scuffle with a man last month at a New Mexico restaurant.  The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Lopez will be receiving a criminal summons to the city’s municipal court.

According to the newspaper, Lopez was in Las Cruces filming a movie and the alleged victim recorded the Oct. 14 incident on his cellphone.  The video reportedly shows the alleged victim waiting for Lopez to walk by him inside a Hooters restaurant.

The unidentified victim is heard calling Lopez “Jorge” before Lopez tries to snatch the phone and grab the back of the man’s neck.  The men were quickly separated and Lopez left the restaurant.  Lopez later told Las Cruces police that he was baited into the altercation.

