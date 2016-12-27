Home NATIONAL Actress Carrie Fisher Dies
Actress Carrie Fisher Dies
Actress Carrie Fisher is dead at the age of 60.  A family member confirmed the star’s death this morning.  Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles International airport Friday when she suffered a major heart attack.  There are reports that say she stopped breathing for at least ten minutes.  Paramedics rushed her to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in intensive care until her death.  She had been on a publicity tour for her new book and recently made headlines after writing about an affair she had with “Star Wars” co-star Harrison Ford.

