Actress Felicity Huffman Sentenced In College Admissions Scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman is being sentenced to two weeks in prison and community service for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives star pled guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud in May. She admitted to paying 15-thousand-dollars so her daughter could cheat on the SAT test. She is the first of about three dozen wealthy parents charged to be sentenced.

Prosecutors recommended a sentence of one month, saying imprisonment was the only way to send the proper message.

Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)