Additional Theft Charges Filed Against Valley Homebuilder

More theft charges have been filed against the co-owner of a Mission home construction company, seven months after her initial arrest. 22-year-old Alejandra Melendez was arrested Monday on two additional felony counts of theft.

Melendez was first arrested in April, along with her mother, 39-year-old Adelina Briseno, following numerous complaints from prospective homebuyers.

A Hidalgo County sheriff’s investigation that started about a year ago turned up several customers claiming Briseno Construction had stopped work on their homes – but kept their money. The investigation led to a Texas Attorney General’s Office slapping a restraining order against the homebuilder.