Administration Cuts Space For Detaining Migrant Families

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, detained immigrant children enter the cafeteria at the Karnes County Residential Center, a detention center for immigrant families, in Karnes City, Texas. The Trump administration stopped using the center to hold parents and children in March 2019. It’s cut back on family detention even as it complaints it has to “catch and release” migrant families, many of them Central American parents and children who seek asylum. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, detained immigrant children enter the cafeteria at the Karnes County Residential Center, a detention center for immigrant families, in Karnes City, Texas. The Trump administration stopped using the center to hold parents and children in March 2019. It’s cut back on family detention even as it complaints it has to “catch and release” migrant families, many of them Central American parents and children who seek asylum. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s administration regularly complains about having to catch and release migrants. But at the same time, the administration has stopped using one of three family detention centers to hold parents and children. It also left almost 2,000 beds unused at the other two. Officials say they do not have the resources to transport migrants to the centers.

Immigrant advocates accuse the administration of closing off family detention to further the perception of a crisis. They say the government acted for political reasons – to blame Democrats for refusing to change laws to allow for longer family detention and more deportations.