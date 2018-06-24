Home NATIONAL Administration Seeks To Expand Immigrant Family Detention
Administration Seeks To Expand Immigrant Family Detention
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Administration Seeks To Expand Immigrant Family Detention

0
0
IMMIGRANT DETENTION CENTER GENERIC
now viewing

Administration Seeks To Expand Immigrant Family Detention

President Muhammadu Buhari
now playing

Nigeria: 'Deeply unfortunate killings' As 86 Reported Dead

Andres Castaneda SAN ANTONIO MISSION OF OF VANDALS
now playing

Arrest In Graffiti Painting Of Historic San Antonio Missions

BRONZE STATUES MISSING WASH ASHORE IN CORPUS CHRISTI
now playing

$65,000 Missing Bronze Statue Found In Corpus Christi Bay

POLICE
now playing

2 Women Arrested For Abandoning 5 Children

Erdogan claims victory in Turkish dual elections
now playing

Erdogan Claims Victory In Turkish Dual Elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez
now playing

No Decisions At 'frank and open' Migration Talks

UK euroskeptics urge PM May to prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit
now playing

UK Euroskeptics Urge PM May To Prepare For 'no deal' Brexit

SAUDI WOMEN DRIVE
now playing

Saudi Women Hit The Roads After Driving Ban Is Lifted

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Those Who 'invade' sent right back

ROSEANNE BARR
now playing

Roseanne Barr In Interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'

(AP) – The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration authorities on Friday issued a notice that they may seek up to 15,000 beds to detain families. The Justice Department has asked a federal court in California to allow children to be detained longer and in facilities that don’t require state licensing while they await immigration court proceedings.

Immigrant advocates say the proposed expansion is a cruel, ineffective attempt to deter families from coming to the United States.  The proposal comes days after a public outcry moved the administration to cease the practice of separating children from their migrant parents on the border. More than 2,300 children have been taken from their parents since April.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Administration Says It Knows Location Of All Children
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. The Latest: ICE Official Says Family Reunification Unclear
  4. Austin Non Profit Runs Brownsville Shelter For Immigrant Kids
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Wants Those Who ‘invade’ sent right back

jsalinas 0
ROSEANNE BARR

Roseanne Barr In Interview: ‘I made myself a hate magnet’

jsalinas 0
flooding in rio grande valley

Rio Grande Valley Officials To Request Federal Disaster Declaration

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video