Home NATIONAL Administration Struggling To Comply With Order
Administration Struggling To Comply With Order
NATIONAL
0

Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

0
0
IMMIGRANTS
now viewing

Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING
now playing

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

immigrant family separation
now playing

Brownsville Becomes A Focal Point Of Protesters Against Family Separations

Senator Elizabeth Warren
now playing

Warren Says Trump Is 'not the king'

IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION
now playing

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

CHINA-SCO-SUMMIT-DIPLOMACY
now playing

Putin: New Russian Weapons Decades Ahead Of Foreign Rivals

Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev
now playing

Gorbachev Has High Hopes For Putin-Trump Summit

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden
now playing

Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors

Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles BORDER PATROL AGENT KILLED WOMAN AND BABY
now playing

Death Penalty Sought For Texas Federal Agent In Death Of 2

(AP) – The Trump administration is struggling to comply with a federal judge’s order requiring that thousands of migrant children who were forcibly separated from their parents be reunited within 30 days.

The hard deadline set Tuesday night by a U.S. District Judge in San Diego has touched off a flurry of activity at federal agencies already coping with the aftermath of Trump’s order halting the separation of families.

In his order, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw said all families must be reunited within 30 days, and children under 5 must be reunited with their parents within 14 days.  It remained unclear how the administration would meet that deadline, given the amount of red tape and confusion that has hung over the reunification process.

Related posts:

  1. Shelter Chief Says He’s ‘ready now’ For Migrant Reunions
  2. Health And Human Services To Use Port Isabel Center To Process Immigrant Adults
  3. CBP No Longer Referring Illegal Immigrant Parents For Prosecution
  4. Senator Opposes Nominee For HHS Post
Related Posts
ANNAPOLIS NEWSPAPER SHOOTING

Police Say 5 Dead In Maryland Shooting

jsalinas 0
Senator Elizabeth Warren

Warren Says Trump Is ‘not the king’

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION

Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids’ Brains

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video