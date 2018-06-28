Administration Struggling To Comply With Order

(AP) – The Trump administration is struggling to comply with a federal judge’s order requiring that thousands of migrant children who were forcibly separated from their parents be reunited within 30 days.

The hard deadline set Tuesday night by a U.S. District Judge in San Diego has touched off a flurry of activity at federal agencies already coping with the aftermath of Trump’s order halting the separation of families.

In his order, U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw said all families must be reunited within 30 days, and children under 5 must be reunited with their parents within 14 days. It remained unclear how the administration would meet that deadline, given the amount of red tape and confusion that has hung over the reunification process.