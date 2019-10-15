Adult Daycare Struggles To Pay Light Bill

A Peñitas adult daycare is struggling to pay the light bill. Home Away From Home Adult Day Care owner Sara Garza says her light bill went up from one month to the next from an average of 15-hundred dollars previously to five-thousand dollars this month alone.

On Monday, KRGV reported that Garza has not been able to get an explanation as to the marked increase from Champion Energy Services. Last week, she filed a complaint with the Texas Public Utility Commission. Garza says if her bill is always going to be five-thousand dollars from here on out, she will have to shut the place down.