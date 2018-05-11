Home NATIONAL Advertisement Supported by President Trump Pulled
NBC and Fox News are no longer going to air an immigration ad from President Trump that has been widely panned as racially divisive.

The ad highlights an illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes who was convicted of killing two cops in California and attempts to connect Bracamontes to the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico to the U.S. border. It aired last night on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

NBC says they “recognize the insensitive nature” of the ad and have decided to cease airing. When asked about the ad by reporters, President Trump said “a lot of things are offensive, your questions are offensive.”

