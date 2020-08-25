Advisories Issued As Impacts Of Hurricane Laura To Be Felt Along Lower Valley Coast

Hurricane Laura is aiming for the Upper Texas Gulf coast but its impacts will reach the Lower Gulf coast, and several weather advisories have been issued for the coastal Rio Grande Valley.

A Flood Advisory, High Surf Advisory, and High Rip Current Risk will all be in effect along the coasts of Cameron and Willacy counties from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday as Laura churns up the Gulf waters.

Forecasters say to expect water to push into the dunes on South Padre Island and for there to be minor to moderate beach erosion. They’re also warning of waves of 6 to 9 feet and life-threatening rip currents, and are strongly urging swimmers and surfers to stay out of the water for the 36-hour period the advisories are in effect.