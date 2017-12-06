Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

(Detroit, MI) — Advocates for Iraqi Christians rounded up by immigration agents Sunday across metro Detroit are warning that these people may be killed if they’re returned to their home country.

Advocate Nathan Kalasho says may of the hundred or so people arrested outside churches and restaurants have been declared victims of genocide by both the Obama administration and the Trump administration.

Kalasho says that while many had criminal records, most were for petty crimes, some dating from more than ten years ago. Martin Manna of the Chaldean Community Foundation says sending these people back to Iraq is “like a death sentence.”