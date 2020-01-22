LOCALTRENDING

Advocates: Honduran Mother, Children Deported To Guatemala

File photo: U.S. Border Patrol agents walk down the hallway of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Donna, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) – A Honduran mother and her two children who had been hospitalized have been deported to Guatemala under a Trump administration policy of sending some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to third countries.

Lawyers had asked a federal judge last week to stop the U.S. government from deporting the family.áBoth children were hospitalized over the weekend.  A doctor says the children were released from the hospital Monday and a nurse had certified they could travel. According to Cohen, the family has been flown to Guatemala and is now staying at a shelter in Guatemala City.

