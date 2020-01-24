Advocates Want To Make Virginia An Abortion ‘safe haven’

(AP) – With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states.

Abortion-rights groups are pushing to undo Republican-backed laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requirements for ultrasound and counseling. A Senate committee passed that bill Thursday, a day after a House committee advanced that chamber’s version.

Abortion opponents argue the laws protect a pregnant woman’s health and safety and are prudent given the gravity of the decision to obtain an abortion.