San Benito will be home to the new service center for AEP Texas. The electric utility company will be building a 10-million dollar service center that will serve the eastern Rio Grande Valley.

AEP will consolidate 110 employees at five separate locations in the Lower and Mid Valley into the new service center, to be located near Business 77 and Line M Road. Construction on the building is to begin in March, with move-in expected in about a year.