Electricity has been fully restored to areas of McAllen and Pharr hit by a sudden and widespread power outage Tuesday morning.

Power cut out at around 9:30 in a large area south of Nolana in McAllen, Pharr, and San Juan – affecting about 14-thousand AEP customers at one point.

The lights started coming back on within an hour. But it took AEP until mid-afternoon to restore electricity to everybody. The cause of the outage is being traced to a transmission line.