AEP Texas Appeals To Valley Residents To Cut Back Their Electricity Use

Everyone in the Valley is being strongly urged to conserve power for the next two weeks due to damage from Hurricane Hanna. AEP Texas says crews are having to rebuild a 2-mile section of a key transmission line in Edinburg that was severely damaged by the storm. The loss has put a strain on the region’s electric grid, and customers are being asked to cut back their electricity use to reduce the chance that the managers of the grid will have to order rotating outages. Ways you can conserve electricity include turning up your thermostat a few degrees, use fans to help cool your home, close blinds and drapes, and limit the use of washers, dryers, dishwashers and other major appliances to the early morning or nighttime hours.